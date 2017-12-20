One of the faces of E! News has left the network because of a sizable wage disparity with her male on-air colleague.

Catt Sadler revealed she was parting ways with E! after learning Jason Kennedy, her co-host on the show “Daily Pop,” earned nearly twice as much as her.

Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler are co-hosts of E! News' "Daily Pop." He earns nearly twice as much as her. Reuters/Allison Joyce Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“When E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years,” Sadler wrote in a post to her website.

Salder – who, at 43, is seven years older than Kennedy – says the network then declined to pay her what she believed she had earned during recent contract discussions.

That’s why she decided to leave, despite still enjoying her job and wishing to stay under the right circumstances.

“Unfortunately, however, my decision was made for me and I must go,” she wrote.

Sadler had worked for E! since 2006, and had hosted “Daily Pop” since it launched earlier this year.

She called her gig at E! a “dream job” during an interview with People magazine and stressed it’s not Kennedy’s fault he gets paid more than she did.

“It’s important that people don’t vilify him because he isn’t the problem – the system’s the problem, the structure’s the problem,” she said. “And I really do mean that.”

E! News defended its employee wage structure in a statement to People.

“E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender,” the statement read. “We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.

