Sen. Susan Collins announced Wednesday that crucial Affordable Care Act stabilization bills that were originally slated to be voted on this year will instead be delayed until 2018.

Collins and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee – both of whom are co-authors of the two ACA bills – issued a joint statement asserting that the bills will be taken up next year.

Phil Bartlett, Maine Democratic Party chairman, immediately slammed Collins for “broken promises” that will lead to instability in insurance markets and fewer people with health care coverage.

“Senator Collins can spin this massive mistake however she wants, but the simple truth is this: She broke her promise to the people of Maine and now they are once again left holding the bag,” Bartlett said in a statement.

Collins, who voted in favor of the tax reform bill on Tuesday, has emphasized the importance of the two bills to shore up the ACA in light of the tax reform bill repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate. The individual mandate – which requires that people who don’t have coverage through an employer purchase health insurance or pay a penalty – helps keep premiums down because it spurs more young and healthy people into insurance pools.

About 13 million fewer Americans would have health insurance if the mandate were repealed and premiums would increase by 10 percent, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

But health policy experts have said that the ACA stabilization bills – especially the Collins-Nelson bill that would pay for $10 billion in reinsurance over two years – would alleviate premium increases and help insurance companies stay in the individual marketplace.

As Congress was mulling tax reform, Collins said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had promised her that the two bills would be voted on “ideally” prior to the tax reform vote and “certainly” by the end of the year. There have not been any similar assurances from House Speaker Paul Ryan, and congressional Republicans were widely quoted Tuesday in the national media saying that they opposed Collins’ ACA fixes.

Collins said in a statement that Ryan made positive comments to her on Wednesday about the future of the bills.

“This afternoon Speaker Paul Ryan called me and said that the House remains committed to passing legislation to provide for high-risk pools and other reinsurance mechanisms similar to the bipartisan legislation I have introduced. He pointed out that by waiting until early next year, we will be able to use a new CBO baseline that will result in more funding being available for reinsurance programs that have been proven effective in lowering premiums while protecting people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.”

Progressive activists had lambasted Collins for accepting the word of McConnell to mean that the bills would be passed and used as partial justification for her vote in favor of tax reform. The tax $1.4 trillion tax reform bill, which was approved by the House and Senate this week and now awaits only Trump’s signature to become law, will increase the national debt by $1 trillion over 10 years, permanently slash the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent and reduce taxes for individuals for nine years.

Liberals have argued that the tax cuts are skewed heavily in favor of the wealthy, while conservatives point to business growth as a benefit of the bill.

This story will be updated

