Dark money is sponsoring the ads you see thanking Sen. Susan Collins in the papers and on TV.

Some of the TV ads are being paid for by America First Policies. This group is made up of six of Donald Trump’s campaign aides, including Brad Parscale, Trump’s digital and data director; Rick Gates and David Bossie, both deputy Trump campaign managers; campaign advisers Nick Ayers and Marty Obst; and Katrina Pierson, who served on the campaign’s communications team.

The ads running in the Portland Press Herald (Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, Page A5) are paid for by 45 Committee. According to FactCheck.org, this group was formed in March 2015 to target former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Its earliest donors were hedge fund billionaires.

As a 501(c)(4), 45 Committee (the companion organization to the super PAC Future 45) can receive unlimited funds without disclosing donor names. Those donors are super-wealthy Trump supporters, Politico has reported.

Don’t be fooled by these ads. Contrary to what the ads tell you, Sen. Collins is not fighting for Mainers. Call her and tell her to vote “no” on this despicable tax bill.

Caroline Thorne-Lyman

Freeport

