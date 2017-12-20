The Maine Mammoths will play eight indoor football games at Cross Insurance Arena in 2018 as part of their first season in the National Arena League.

The NAL now includes six teams, only three of them holdovers from the league’s inaugural season in 2017. Expected teams in Trenton, New Jersey and Monterrey, Mexico failed to meet “the league’s minimum obligations” according to a league statement.

An 18-week regular season runs from April to August with playoffs to follow. The Mammoths open on the road at the Massachusetts (Worcester) Pirates on April 7 and host the Carolina Cobras April 14. Both are fellow expansion teams.

The Mammoths also play in Portland May 5 (Jacksonville), June 2 (Massachusetts), June 16 (Lehigh Valley), June 30 (Carolina), July 14 (Columbus), July 21 (Lehigh Valley) and Aug. 4 (Jacksonville). All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Maine also has a bye week in April, May and July.

