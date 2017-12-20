A local robotics company is in the running to build the next generation of battlefield support vehicles for the U.S. Army.

Howe and Howe Technologies, based in Waterboro, is competing with three other firms for a massive government contract to build autonomous vehicles that will carry ammunition and supplies into combat with Army ground forces.

Michael Howe, left, and Geoffrey, owners of Howe and Howe Technologies in Waterboro, pose with a RS2H1 robot they have been contracted to build for the U.S. military. Staff photo by Derek Davis Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“It is going to be a huge thing in the future, as big as drones or Humvees,” said Michael Howe, who owns the company with his twin brother, Geoffrey. The Army is expected to order thousands of the units by 2020, Howe added.

“We are sitting on the precipice of a massive contract,” he said. “If we can win the final bid, it will be a billion-dollar contract.”

To get to this point, Howe and Howe had to pass a grueling field test of their vehicle through the thick swamps and forests of Fort Benning, Georgia. The RS2-H1, a mid-sized unmanned vehicle, is under consideration for the Army’s Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport program, aimed at “enhancing soldier lethality and reducing logistical burdens,” according to Lt. Col. Cory Berg, product manager for large unmanned ground systems with the Army. That means saving soldiers’ lives and moving equipment quickly.

The tracked vehicle, powered with a diesel-electric hybrid motor and carrying 1,000 pounds in its top cargo cage, completed a 60-mile field test in 29 hours -less than half the time allotted during trials held in September and October. Howe was right alongside the machine, wading through streams and thick underbrush, dodging poisonous snakes and forcing himself into a pace that averaged 2 mph.

“We walked every single mile of that and we did it in 29 hours, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Howe said.

The outcome, however, was worth it. Howe and Howe passed through the trials, beating major defense companies like Lockheed Martin and AM General, which builds the Humvee, and moving onto the next phase of product development.

It will now get a contract to build 20 robots that will be safety tested at the Army’s proving grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland. Howe declined to say the exact value of the contract, except that it is in the “millions” of dollars. After safety tests, two finalist units will be field-tested for a year by squad-sized Army units.

Based on the results of the field test, the Army plans to award a multi-year contract in 2019, according to Berg.

The other companies moving onto the next development phase are Applied Research Associates and Polaris Defense, General Dynamics Land Systems and HDT Global.

The robot designed by Howe’s company has some unique features, like modular armor plating, a universal generator that can charge soldier’s equipment batteries, and a front-mounted tool that can trigger roadside bombs but keep soldiers safe. The robot was built on the basis of a platform that defeats IEDs, or improvised explosive devices, that Howe and Howe Technologies has been developing for seven years, Howe said.

While the company has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into the project, it isn’t betting everything on the RS2-H1. When defense funding was slashed during budget reductions, the so-called sequestration in 2013, Howe and Howe took a big financial hit and had to lay off many of its workers. Since then, the company has moved into the civilian market, building fire-fighting robots, luxury supertanks and vehicles for Hollywood blockbusters. Howe and Howe now employs between 30 and 50 people, depending on its workload.

“This will not be a make-or-break for us,” Howe said. “Sequestration really hurt us, we were able to diversify really well.”

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.