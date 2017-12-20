SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants found the offense-producing third baseman they’ve sought this offseason, acquiring Evan Longoria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.

The 32-year-old Longoria leaves Tampa Bay as the longest-tenured player in franchise history, after spending nearly 10 seasons in a Rays uniform. He is the club’s all-time leader with 1,435 games played, 261 home runs and 892 RBI. He has started at third base in all 30 of the postseason games in Rays history.

Longoria batted .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBI last season. He is expected to fill a significant void for San Francisco at third, where the Giants mixed and matched during a surprising last-place season in 2017.

Longoria has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2008 and has won three Gold Gloves.

ORIOLES: Closer Zach Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon in offseason training, a significant injury that will sideline him for at least the next six months.

Britton had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA with the Orioles this past season. In 2016, had a 0.54 ERA and was perfect in save opportunities with a major league-leading 47.

MARINERS: Reliever Juan Nicasio finalized a $17 million, two-year contract, giving Seattle another hard-throwing arm out of its bullpen. The deal was agreed to during the winter meetings last week.

