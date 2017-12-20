LONDON — Actress Meghan Markle joined her fiance Prince Harry for the royal family’s pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosts a festive lunch for the family before leaving for her private Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside, about 110 miles north of London, where she spends her holidays.
Photos show Harry’s car arriving at the palace Wednesday afternoon for the event. Harry, 33, was driving, with 36-year-old Markle in the passenger seat.
The couple announced their engagement last month and will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.