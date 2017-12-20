WASHINGTON — Celebrations aside, President Trump may wait until next year to sign the tax bill into law, delaying $120 billion in automatic cuts to popular programs such as Medicare and sparing Republicans from having to explain them in an election year.

Here’s why: If Trump signs the tax bill this month, it could trigger steep automatic spending cuts early next year to a raft of programs. But if Trump waits until January, the spending cuts would be delayed until 2019 – after next year’s congressional elections – giving lawmakers a year to prevent them.

Congress gave final approval to the $1.5 trillion tax package Wednesday, sending it to Trump.

The bill-signing delay wouldn’t affect taxpayers. The tax cuts would still go into effect in January, and workers would start to see changes in paycheck withholdings in February.

The delay, however, is another example of how politicians from both major parties routinely flout a law meant to instill fiscal discipline on Washington. The arcane budget law is called Paygo, or pay-as-you-go.

Years ago, Congress approved the law imposing steep automatic spending cuts whenever Congress passes legislation that adds to the debt. But the automatic spending cuts have never been enforced.

Republicans want to add a provision to a year-end spending bill that would waive the Paygo law, but need help from Democrats.

“So, a crude tool designed to prod Congress to face up to its fiscal responsibilities now goes the way of the dinosaur,” Bill Hoagland, a former Senate Republican aide, wrote in an op-ed in Roll Call.

Despite Republican claims otherwise, the tax bill would add billions to the nation’s debt – more than $1 trillion over the next decade, according to official congressional estimates.

