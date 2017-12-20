A man and woman from Connecticut were arrested late Tuesday after police stopped their vehicle on the Maine Turnpike in Wells and found large amounts of crack cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Maine State Police Trooper Matt Williams pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 95 around 9 p.m. for several traffic violations.

The driver, Abijah Williams, 30, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was in violation of a protective order by being with his female passenger, Mayra Miro, 32, also of Bridgeport.

On suspicion that there might be drugs in the vehicle, Trooper Williams radioed for assistance and Trooper Adam Schmidt and his K9 responded.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 56 grams of crack cocaine and 400 bags of pre-packaged fentanyl, totaling 45 grams.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has overtaken heroin as Maine’s deadliest drug. A report from the Maine Attorney General’s office released in September found that 61 percent of the 185 people who died from drug overdose in the first six months of 2017 were linked to fentanyl.

Both Williams and Miro were arrested and taken to York County Jail in Alfred. They each have been charged with two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs.

Miro’s bail was set at $25,000. Abijah Williams was denied bail.

Eric Russell can be contacted at 791-6344 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PPHEricRussell

