Maine State Police released few details Wednesday about an incident at a house in Millinocket that sent two people to the hospital and then led to a brief lockdown at the hospital itself soon after.

Lt. Troy Gardner said during a press conference in Bangor that someone, or possibly several people, entered a home on Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday and assaulted an adult male and an adult female.

Both were taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital by ambulance. The male was unresponsive, Gardner said. He declined to name either of the victims.

Bangor-area TV stations reported Tuesday evening that the Millinocket hospital was on partial lockdown to control access to the emergency room, where the two patients were being treated. The hospital reported that they were shooting victims.

Gardner would not confirm that the people were shot and would not discuss why the hospital was put on lockdown. He did say that police have no reason to believe that there might be a specific threat to anyone else in the area.

The two victims were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Their condition was not known, but Gardner called their injuries “significant and possibly life-threatening.”

