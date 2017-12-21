FALMOUTH — Logan Bagshaw didn’t score in the first half Thursday night, but his coach encouraged him at halftime to keep shooting.

He did, and the results were impressive.

Bagshaw, a sophomore guard, sank four 3-pointers while scoring all 17 of his points during the second half to lead Greely to a 51-40 victory over Falmouth in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

“Logan is obviously a great shooter,” Greely Coach Travis Seaver said. “We talked about it at halftime and told him to keep firing. That’s what makes him dangerous. The shots he took down the stretch were pretty aggressive.”

“I wasn’t feeling it in the first half, but (I) definitely (had) confidence in the second half,” said Bagshaw, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rangers pull away.

“The rest of the team was helping me out getting me open shots. I think I was taking too much time in the first half thinking about (the shot) too much, and everyone was encouraging me to shoot.”

Falmouth held an 18-15 lead at halftime, and Greely’s 25-game winning streak was in jeopardy.

The Yachtsmen opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 16-9 lead. The lead could have been larger, but they missed four free throws during the run, including the front end of a 1-and-1.

Greely (4-0) answered with six consecutive points before Doug Cooke sank two free throws for Falmouth (3-2).

“We had it at a pace we were comfortable in during the first half,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan. “We got a little excited from the lack of experience in the second half.”

Greely tried to speed up the game in the second half by switching to a half-court trap defense.

“We just tried to change tempo a little bit,” Seaver said. “Falmouth did a nice job in the first half dictating the game and maintaining the tempo, so we wanted to change the speed a little bit. It’s no secret we like to get up and down the court, and Falmouth did a nice job of taking away the transition (during the first half).”

An 8-0 run that started midway through the third quarter sent the Rangers into a 28-22 lead. Falmouth’s Jack Bryant sank two free throws in the closing moments of the quarter, and a basket by Brady Douglas and two free throws from Sam Manganello made it 28-28 with seven minutes left.

The turning point came when Bagshaw hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and was fouled on the play, resulting in a four-point play that gave Greely a 32-28 lead.

The Rangers opened their largest lead when Bagshaw sank back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 49-36 with 1:41 remaining.

“We made shots in the second half,” Seaver said. “I think shots we took in the first half just didn’t fall, and they fell in the second half.”

Zack Brown scored 13 points for the Rangers.

Alex Marcotte, Bryant and Manganello each finished with eight points for Falmouth.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.