AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage has nominated Suzanne J.M. Krauss of Brunswick to serve as director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency.
Krauss is a former Navy pilot who served in the military for 22 years and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College with a master’s degree in National Security and Strategy Studies, according to a release issued by LePage’s office Thursday.
Krauss, a Brunswick resident, most recently worked as director of strategy and change management at Custom Composite Technologies in Bath and as business relations coordinator at Midcoast Regional Development Authority in Brunswick. She attended high school in Brunswick and Prescott, Arizona, and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Boston University.