I was shocked, to say the least, when I recently opened the PPH to see a story about a woman who will be appearing on “The Bachelor,” with a headline that began with “Another Maine squeeze.”

Having grown up in the 1950s, I’ve certainly heard a woman referred to as a guy’s main squeeze, but this is 2017. And given what’s been going on over the past few months regarding sexual harassment, etc., against women, shame on whoever was responsible for the headline!

Bill Karl

Portland

