As a resident of Scarborough and a business person in our community, I want to thank Sen. Susan Collins for her work finding compromise on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Tax reform is critical to securing growth both in Scarborough and around the country.

Tax reform is an important element for American competitiveness.

With a lower corporate rate and a simplified tax code, big and small companies alike can focus more on growing their bottom line. A tax code that is stable and predictable is crucial to making strategic business and investment decisions.

The U.S. has not updated its tax code in more than 30 years, and a lot has changed in that time. In order to compete with competitors from around the world we need to be on a level playing field, and that means not paying taxes at a statutory rate of 35 percent when the rest of the world is paying a tax rate of 23 percent on average.

Tax reform will boost the U.S. economy, create jobs and incentivize companies to invest in the future.

Ed Kennerly

Scarborough

