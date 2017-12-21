A Massachusetts man working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery has been sentenced to time served – 2.5 months – for committing Social Security fraud.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank in a statement said Apolonio Montes Garcia, 40, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. He had been in custody since Oct. 11 and pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 14.

Authorities became aware of Montes Garcia’s fraud scheme when he presented another person’s Social Security card to gain entrance to the shipyard in Kittery. At the time, Montes Garcia was working for a contractor doing repairs at the shipyard.

Frank said Montes Garcia also presented a permanent resident card that did not belong to him.

