DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nick Lynch scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Bates used a 14-0 run in the second half to take control in an 86-80 men’s basketball victory over Alma at the Daytona Beach Shootout.

Tom Coyne added 16 points for Bates (3-5), with 13 coming in the second half. James Mortimer added 15 points off the bench.

Ryan Stevens scored 20 for Alma (5-3).

(2) MICHIGAN STATE 102, LONG BEACH STATE 60: Miles Bridges had 17 points and nine rebounds as part of a balanced offense that gave the Spartans (12-1) a win at home against Long Beach State (5-9).

Michigan State has won 11 straight with all the victories by double digits.

(16) PURDUE 97, TENNESSEE STATE 48: Carsen Edwards scored 26 points, P.J. Thompson finished with 17 and the Boilermakers (12-2) cruised past Tennessee State at West Lafayette, Indiana.

TEXAS A&M: The No. 8 Aggies suspended leading scorer DJ Hogg for three games and freshman guards JJ Caldwell and TJ Starks for one game for a violation of team rules.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 87, TEMPLE 60: A’ja Wilson had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to help South Carolina (11-1) rout Temple (8-4) at Philadelphia in a homecoming for Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley.

Staley grew up a mile from Temple, where she coached from 2000-08. On Wednesday, the city celebrated her, renaming a few blocks Dawn Staley Lane as a day in her honor was celebrated at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center.

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 76, SYRACUSE 65: Victoria Vivians had 26 points to reach a milestone and added nine rebounds as Mississippi State (13-0) beat Syracuse (11-1) in the Duel in the Desert at Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard became the third player in school history to reach 2,000 career points.

(9) WEST VIRGINIA 66, MOREHEAD STATE 56: Naomi Davenport scored 19 points and Teanna Muldrow had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help host West Virginia (12-0) beat Morehead State (9-4).

(10) OREGON 84, (19) TEXAS A&M 62: Maite Cazorla scored 26 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 25 and the Ducks (10-2) beat Texas A&M (10-3) in the Duel in the Desert.

FOOTBALL

NOTRE DAME: The No. 14 Fighting Irish suspended junior tight end Alize Mack for the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU.

Coach Brian Kelly said Thursday it was “an internal team matter.” He did not disclose details but said the punishment is limited to the game in Orlando, Florida.

