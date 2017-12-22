BARCELONA, Spain — Residents and politicians in and outside Catalonia are digesting election results that further exposed the sharp divisions between those for and against independence.

Though pro-Spain Ciutadans (Citizens) collected the most votes in Thursday’s election in the restive region, it was a bittersweet victory for the business-friendly party as separatist parties won most of the seats in the region’s parliament.

If they work together, the pro-independence parties have the ability to forge a majority in the Catalan parliament and form the next government. However, past squabbles between them suggest it won’t be easy.

Parties are already holding meetings to assess the new political landscape.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is scheduled to hold a press conference at Friday afternoon.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who campaigned from Belgium where he is evading a Spanish judicial probe into his recent attempt to split Catalonia from Spain, is also scheduled to speak.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.