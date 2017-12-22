AMHERST, Mass. — Carl Pierre scored a career-high 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and C.J. Anderson had a career-high 12 assists. and UMass got off to a big start Friday en route to a 74-63 victory over Maine.

UMass (7-6) trailed 7-5 before scoring 10 straight. With the last nine points of the half, the Minutemen led 40-15. The Black Bears shot 25 percent in the first half, going 1 of 13 behind the arc, with nine turnovers.

Maine (3-11) turned it around in the second half but not until falling behind by 34, outscoring UMass 32-9 in the last 12-plus minutes.

Ilija Stojiljkovic scored 11 points, all in the second half, and Andrew Fleming 10 for the Black Bears who made 18 of 26 shots in the second half, including 12 of their last 17 while UMass went 2 of 14.

(3) ARIZONA STATE 104, PACIFIC 65: Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, Tra Holder added 19 and Arizona State (12-0) dominated from the start over Pacific (5-8) at Tempe, Arizona.

(11) WICHITA STATE 75, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65: Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push Wichita State (10-2) past visiting Florida Gulf Coast (7-7).

(13) VIRGINIA 82, HAMPTON 48: Kyle Guy had 15 points, DeAndre Hunter had 14 and Ty Jerome added 10 as Virginia (11-1) wrapped up its nonconference schedule by beating Hampton (5-9) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

(17) OKLAHOMA 104, NORTHWESTERN 78: Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help Oklahoma (10-1) defeat Northwestern (9-5) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(21) TEXAS TECH 74, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 47: Zach Smith scored 16 points and Texas Tech (11-1) beat Abilene Christian (8-4) at Lubbock, Texas, in the Red Raiders’ final tuneup for the rugged Big 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) CONNECTICUT 104, DUQUESNE 52: Katie-Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 33 points, Kia Nurse had 24 and UConn (10-0) posted its biggest victory of the season, routing Duquesne (10-3) at Toronto.

(10) OREGON 85, HAWAII 44: Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon (11-2) over Hawaii (6-6) at Las Vegas.

(16) MISSOURI 72, ILLINOIS 55: Sophie Cunningham continued her torrid shooting, scoring 27 points to lead Missouri (12-1) over Illinois (9-5) at Columbia, Missouri, for its 12th straight win.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BAHAMAS BOWL: Dorian Brown rushed for a career-high 152 yards on just 12 carries and scored four touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for two scores and Ohio (9-4) beat Alabama-Birmingham (8-5) 41-6 at Nassau, Bahamas.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Wyoming (8-5) took advantage of eight turnovers to cruise to a 37-14 victory against Central Michigan (8-5) at Boise, Idaho.

