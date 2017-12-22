On Dec. 15, I took my 20-year-old daughter to the Miss Portland Diner for lunch.

The Miss Portland Diner happens to be one of her favorites, and we were in town, so I thought, “Sure, that’s a great idea.”

The diner happened to be really busy that day, with folks waiting for tables and the servers bustling around with cheery smiles. When it was time to pay our bill, our waitress informed us that an anonymous man seated in the upper deck had already paid it.

I have no idea who this kind gentleman is, but I just want to say, “Thank you so much; that was incredibly kind of you – without knowing it, your timing was impeccable. It is so nice to know that there are folks out there paying it forward. Again, many thanks, and Merry Christmas to you and your family.”

Lisa Labonte

Saco

