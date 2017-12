Huh! After the train derailment in Washington state, President Trump did his sound bite about fixing the infrastructure. And then he gave corporate America, which uses that infrastructure to move its products and make its billions, a 40 percent tax reduction. Who is going to pay for those fixes?

It will probably land on the back of the middle class. That is sad!

Sari Varney

Windham

