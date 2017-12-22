HIGH SCHOOLS

Scarborough boys earn overtime win at Gorham

Morgan Pratt scored six of his 17 points in overtime as Scarborough pulled out a 60-54 victory over Gorham in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Friday afternoon.

Gorham (1-2) led 26-22 at halftime, then fell behind 35-29 after three quarters before rallying to force overtime.

Nick Fiorillo led Scarborough (3-2) with 19 points. Brian Austin added 10.

Jordan Bretton paced Gorham’s balanced offense with 10 points. Nicholas Strout and Thomas Nelson each chipped in with nine.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Mackenzie Holmes collected 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Gorham (4-0) to a 66-53 win over Scarborough (2-3), in Gorham.

Adele Nadeau contributed 13 points, and Michelle Rowe had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sophie Glidden paced Scarborough with 21 points. Lindsey Kelley finished with 10.

SOCCER

FIFA TRIAL: Two former South American officials were convicted of corruption charges at a U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal, while deliberations will continue next week for a third official.

A federal jury in New York deliberated a week before reaching the partial verdict.

Jose Maria Marin of Brazil and Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay were convicted of the top count they faced, racketeering conspiracy. Jurors were undecided on Manuel Burga, the former president of Peru’s soccer federation.

Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, and Napout, formerly president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and the South American soccer governing body, CONMEBOL, were also convicted of wire fraud conspiracy. The two will be jailed why they await sentencing.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal scored three times in five minutes to wipe out a two-goal deficit before settling for a 3-3 draw with Liverpool, in London.

Goals by Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal 3-2 lead before Roberto Firmino tied it in the 71st minute.

The outcome kept Liverpool in fourth place, one point ahead of Arsenal.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Atletico Madrid’s 20-game unbeaten streak in the league ended with a 1-0 loss at Espanyol, on an 88th-minute goal by Sergio Garcia.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Omar Minaya is returning to the New York Mets as a special assistant to Sandy Alderson, who replaced him as general manager after the 2010 season.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher of Austria recovered from a major error toward the end of his second run to win a slalom race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, claiming his 49th World Cup victory.

Hirscher finished 0.04 seconds ahead of Luca Aerni of Switzerland and 0.05 ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian who won this race the previous two years.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: Russia has lost two more Olympic medals because of doping, and luge has now been touched by the scandal for the first time.

Albert Demchenko, a luger who won two silver medals at the Sochi Games, was among 11 athletes disqualified Friday by the International Olympic Committee and banned for life.

Demchenko won silver in men’s luge and as part of the team relay. Tatiana Ivanova, another member of the team relay, was also banned.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.