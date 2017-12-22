Many high school sports events scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed because of weather. Here’s a list of postponements, which will be updated as more information comes in (makeup dates and times, if known, are included).
Friday’s postponements
Boys’ basketball
• Bangor at Portland
• Gardiner at Camden Hills, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m.
• Morse at Freeport, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.
• South Portland at Thornton Academy
• York at Westbrook
Girls’ basketball
• Freeport at Morse, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Oceanside, Jan. 8
• Maine Girls’ Academy at Deering, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at South Portland
• Westbrook at York
Boys’ hockey
• Bangor at Falmouth
Girls’ hockey
• Mt. Ararat/Morse at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic
Swimming
• Belfast at Lincoln Academy
• MCI at Camden Hills
• Yarmouth, Maine Girls’ Academy at Deering, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
• Belfast, Camden Hills, Dexter, Oceanside, Penobscot Valley at Bucksport
Saturday’s postponements
Boys’ basketball
• Oceanside at Hermon
• Thornton Academy at Lewiston, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
• Windham at Edward Little
Boys’ hockey
• Falmouth at Cheverus
• Kennebunk/Wells at Gardiner
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse at Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI
• South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Windham/Westbrook
Girls’ hockey
• Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells
• Cheverus/Kennebunk at Falmouth
Swimming
• Windham at Sanford
Wrestling
• Atlantic Invitational, Dec. 27, 9 a.m.
• Cony Duals