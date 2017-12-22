Many high school sports events scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed because of weather. Here’s a list of postponements, which will be updated as more information comes in (makeup dates and times, if known, are included).

Friday’s postponements

Boys’ basketball

• Bangor at Portland

• Gardiner at Camden Hills, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Freeport, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Thornton Academy

• York at Westbrook

Girls’ basketball

• Freeport at Morse, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Oceanside, Jan. 8

• Maine Girls’ Academy at Deering, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at South Portland

• Westbrook at York

Boys’ hockey

• Bangor at Falmouth

Girls’ hockey

• Mt. Ararat/Morse at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic

Swimming

• Belfast at Lincoln Academy

• MCI at Camden Hills

• Yarmouth, Maine Girls’ Academy at Deering, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

• Belfast, Camden Hills, Dexter, Oceanside, Penobscot Valley at Bucksport

Saturday’s postponements

Boys’ basketball

• Oceanside at Hermon

• Thornton Academy at Lewiston, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

• Windham at Edward Little

Boys’ hockey

• Falmouth at Cheverus

• Kennebunk/Wells at Gardiner

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse at Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI

• South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Windham/Westbrook

Girls’ hockey

• Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells

• Cheverus/Kennebunk at Falmouth

Swimming

• Windham at Sanford

Wrestling

• Atlantic Invitational, Dec. 27, 9 a.m.

• Cony Duals

