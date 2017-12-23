BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored twice in the third period, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists and Tuukka Rask finished with 30 saves for Boston, which has won seven of nine overall. David Pastrnak and David Backes each had two assists.

Frans Nielsen scored Detroit’s only goal and Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for the Red Wings, who lost despite outshooting Boston 31-25.

This story will be updated.

