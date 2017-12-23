Some of the most enthusiastic supporters of the Press Herald Toy Fund are also the youngest.

And Lucy Kenney of Cumberland is no exception.

Lucy Kenney of Cumberland, 10, held a bake sale to benefit the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund.

Ten-year-old Lucy and her mother, Maura, spent an entire weekend and every evening for the following week baking cookies, breads, brownies and other treats. Then Lucy, with help from her family, sold the goodies during a weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort.

The result was a $100 check for the toy fund, helping make sure children she doesn’t even know will have gifts at the holidays.

Maura said Lucy has a knack for business and for baking.

“She likes the setup of having a sale and a cash drawer and she likes making signs for all the baked goods. She enjoys the business of it and she’s a good little helper in the kitchen,” Maura said.

Lucy, a fifth-grader at Greely Middle School, said it just made sense to donate the proceeds.

“It was around Christmastime and I thought about some of the presents everyone would get, but I realized that some people don’t get presents on Christmas ’cause they can’t afford them. So me and my mom decided to give the money to the toy fund,” Lucy said.

Both mother and daughter said it was a lot more work than they expected, but totally worth it.

“I would love to do another bake sale anytime I could, but it’s a lot of work. It took a week for me and my mom to make all of our treats,” said Lucy.

“It was a really nice project for us to do together and think about kids who are not as fortunate as we are,” Maura said.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers young and old to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

