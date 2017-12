Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out Saturday in a wood shavings silo at Irving Forest Products in Dixfield.

The fire may have been started by an electrical spark that ignited some wood sawdust, according to Scott Dennett, the fire chief of Dixfield Fire Company.

There were no injuries and the fire was mostly extinguished by on-site maintenance workers before firefighters arrived. The mill, which makes boards, was not operating at the time of the fire.

