Last-minute shoppers and holiday travelers slogged through freezing rain and ugly driving conditions on Saturday throughout most of Maine.

Aside from a tractor-trailer crash early Saturday on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery, there were mostly only small weather-related incidents throughout the day. The big rig was heading southbound at mile 1.5 near the New Hampshire border when it swerved to avoid hitting a car that had spun out, according to Maine State Police.

With subfreezing temperatures expected overnight Saturday, forecasters were urging people to beware of icy roads – and to start getting ready for a white Christmas, with up to 8 inches of snow falling Monday in most parts of the state.

“If you’re looking to go over the river and through the woods, Sunday and Tuesday are the days to travel,” said Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Gray.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be clear, with temperatures in the low 30s for much of the state, she said. Heavy snow is expected throughout southern Maine on Christmas, with 6 to 8 inches falling before early afternoon.

Despite the snow switching over to freezing rain on Saturday, weather-related problems were minimal, said local and state officials, who reported multiple small crashes due to weather conditions but no major crashes. Central Maine Power reported about 1,000 customers without power statewide at 3 p.m. Saturday, including 470 in Lincoln County and 359 in York County.

The far northern part of Maine was under a winter storm warning late Saturday and into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service station in Caribou. Five to 8 inches of snow and some icing are expected by early Sunday, making travel in northern Aroostook County “very hazardous or impossible,” the station said.

Closer to shore, a gale warning signaling winds of 34 to 47 knots was in effect until early Sunday in coastal Maine from Eastport to Stonington and 25 miles out to sea, according to the National Weather Service. A gale warning means only experienced sailors in properly outfitted vessels should be on the water, and all others are urged to seek safe harbor. The southern coastline from Stonington to Cape Elizabeth was under a gale warning until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was not called out to any incidents on the water on Saturday.

