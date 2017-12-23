Re: “No promised ACA votes until 2018, Collins says” (Page A1, Dec. 21):
I noticed, in your coverage of the most recent lie by the Republicans in Washington, D.C., that Congress would enact bills to stabilize the Affordable Care Act this year, you refer to Sen. Susan Collins as “a moderate.”
After her reprehensible vote in favor of the outrageous upward wealth transfer disguised as a “tax reform bill,” it should be as clear by now to the reporters and editors of the Press Herald as it is to us, the senator’s constituents, that she is no “moderate.”
Please eliminate that term, immediately, from your coverage of Sen. Collins. You may replace it with “Republican hack” if you need a substitute.
Ellen D. Murphy
Portland