In addition to lost health care coverage for many Mainers, there will be other consequences to the recent passage of President Trump’s tax bill.

The amount of money channeled to the top 1 percent could have a profound effect on real estate values in Maine, with the upper echelons now able to spend untold millions on desirable Maine property.

With the stock market already booming in anticipation of the bonanza they will realize, we have seen property prices rise sharply, and for that lovely piece of coastal, lakeside or other prized property, future prices could skyrocket. While some might celebrate this phenomenon, it will certainly price many people right out of certain sectors of the real estate market.

Linda McLoon

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.