BALTIMORE — Joe Flacco threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Tucker kicked three field goals and the Baltimore Ravens moved a step closer to securing a playoff berth by beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 on Saturday.

The Ravens (9-6) scored on their first two possessions and held off the skidding Colts (3-12) in a windy, rain-soaked second half.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker reacts after kicking one of his three field goals in a 23-16 win over the Colts on Saturday. Associated Presso/Gail Burton

Baltimore will reach the playoffs as an AFC wild card by defeating Cincinnati at home next Sunday. Striving for their first postseason berth since 2014, the Ravens have won 5 of 6 following a 4-5 start.

Indianapolis made it tough on Baltimore, closing to 16-13 in the third quarter before Flacco threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Maxx Williams with 8:40 remaining.

It was 23-16 when Anthony Walker blocked a Ravens punt, giving the Colts the ball at the Baltimore 27 with 2:36 left.

Indianapolis moved to the 10 before a third-down sack and a fourth-down incompletion ended the comeback bid.

Flacco, who went 29 of 38, has thrown for seven TDs with just one interception over his last four games.

Steelers: Five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year James Harrison was released to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is returning from a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Harrison, 39, had 80.5 sacks in his 14 seasons with the Steelers and 82.5 during his career. Harrison briefly retired in September 2014 following a forgettable 2013 season in Cincinnati.

Harrison’s playing time dipped significantly this season. He has been active in just five of Pittsburgh’s 14 games despite being injury-free.

n Cornerback Joe Haden isn’t taking anything for granted.

The eight-year veteran, who has never played in the playoffs, broke his leg a month ago against Indianapolis. Five weeks later, Haden says he’s on track to play Monday when the Steelers (11-3) visit the Houston Texans (4-10).

“Once I found out that I didn’t need surgery, and it was going to be four to six weeks, my whole goal was to make sure I could get back within the regular season, so when I come into the playoffs there’s no question, I’m ready to go,” Haden said.

Haden spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland. Pittsburgh signed the two-time Pro Bowler on the eve of the regular season after he was released by the Browns.

Last week he returned to practice for the first time since the injury but in a limited capacity before missing the game against New England. He was held out as a precaution but has been full-go this week while preparing for Pittsburgh’s visit to Houston.

Jaguars: Jacksonville promoted receiver Jaelen Strong to the active roster, an indication Allen Hurns will miss his sixth consecutive game. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars (10-4) waived/injured first-year receiver Larry Pinkard (concussion).

RAIDERS: Coach Jack Del Rio said there’s a “good chance” Oakland will have receiver Amari Cooper back after he missed last week’s game with a sprained ankle.

Cooper was listed as questionable for the game Monday night at Philadelphia.

Saints: New Orleans added leading receiver Michael Thomas to its injury report in advance of Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

The club said Thomas, whose status was updated Saturday, has a hamstring injury. He is questionable for the matchup against the Falcons.

Thomas has 94 catches for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns. He is just the second player, along with Odell Beckham of the New York Giants, to catch at least 90 passes in his first two NFL seasons.

Broncos: Injured wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Cody Latimer didn’t make the trip to Washington and will miss Sunday’s game.

Sanders has been dealing with a sprained ankle and Latimer a bruised thigh. They were listed as questionable this week.

