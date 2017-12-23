LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin has apologized for wearing jewelry that some observers on social media found offensive.

A spokesman for Princess Michael of Kent said late Friday that she is “very sorry and distressed” that a brooch featuring the head of a black man caused offense.

Some social media observers suggested it was a racist slight to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancee, whose mother is African-American. The princess has worn the brooch many times before.

The princess, who entered the royal family when she married Prince Michael of Kent, wore the brooch to a Christmas lunch hosted by the queen last week. Markle was among the guests.

There was no indication the brooch offended either Markle or Harry.

– From news service reports

