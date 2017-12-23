NEW YORK — The New York Islanders picked up a sorely needed win in their last game before the NHL’s Christmas break.

Mathew Barzal led the way.

Barzal scored three times and Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves, helping the Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

It was the first hat trick for the 20-year-old Barzal, who has 12 goals and 23 assists in his rookie season. Jordan Eberle assisted on each of Barzal’s goals, and Andrew Ladd helped on two of them.

“Their line was excellent,” Islanders Coach Doug Weight said.

Barzal scored twice in the first period after Anders Lee got New York on the board 1:31 into the game. Barzal, a first-round draft pick by the Islanders in 2015, scored again at 11:22 of the third.

OILERS 4, CANADIENS 1: Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist before leaving after blocking a shot late in the third period as Edmonton won at home.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, RANGERS 2: Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist in his return after missing six games because of a concussion, helping Toronto win in New York.

HURRICANES 4, SABRES 2: Justin Faulk scored two goals, Teuvo Teravainen had three assists and Carolina beat visiting Buffalo.

PANTHERS 1, SENATORS 0: James Reimer made 38 saves for his first shutout this season, Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period and Florida won at home.

DUCKS 4, PENGUINS 0: John Gibson stopped 29 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Anaheim won in Pittsburgh.

DEVILS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1: Cory Schneider made 39 saves, Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey won at home.

