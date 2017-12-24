BOSTON — Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Damon publicist Jennifer Allen said Kent Damon died on Dec. 14. She said Saturday he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow.

Kent Damon’s condition had worsened over the past few months.

Matt Damon has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed in 2010. The “Good Will Hunting” and “Jason Bourne” star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Cancer Center in Boston.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.