NORTH YARMOUTH – Here in the highly desirable Granite Falls neighborhood is a handsome Colonial in a pretty, pastoral setting, with elevated views out over gently rolling lawns and meadow.

Built in 2007, the 2,844-square-foot, four-bedroom home offers generous space; an open, flexible floor plan, and a nicely landscaped, 1.7-acre lot whose big back yard is screened by woods.

The interior is a bright and pleasant blend of casual comfort – cheerful wall colors, clean lines, a designated play room, and a cathedral-ceilinged family room – and finer touches such as bullseye moldings, hardwood flooring, and a formal dining room. Not to mention the high-end kitchen, with its stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, and granite surfaces including a center island with overhang for seating.

Flowing together through notably wide doorways, these rooms combine to form a spacious and winning “heart” of the home. A “mud” room with a coats-and-boots nook, and attached half-bath, complete the main level.

Up wide stairs, the three secondary bedrooms (two at the front) are good-sized, have double closets, and are served by a full bath with tub. The master suite has the south wing to itself, and a wide, lighted, front-to-back walk-in closet.

There’s a walk-up, top-story bonus: A semi-finished, two-room space that invites several possibilities, such as office, studio, media room (the non-daylight half would serve that purpose especially well) or recreation room.

But then, there’s already a big, daylight basement room designated for the latter role, and it can accommodate plenty of exercise equipment. That’s in addition to extensive workshop/storage, not to mention a cool billiards table that will convey, and has track lighting.

Very handy to Yarmouth village, Interstate 295 and all conveniences, the home at 5 Brookview Lane, North Yarmouth, is listed for sale at $485,000 by Pat Rabidoux of Portside Real Estate Group (Yarmouth office). Taxes are $7,361 (2017-18); there is an association fee of $50 monthly. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Pat at 847-4103 or at [email protected].

Photos by Diane Maines. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.