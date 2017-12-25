Southern Maine Health Care

Ryker Paul Gallant, born Dec. 7 to Joseph and Kelsey (Boissonneault) Gallant of Saco. Grandparents are Steven and Lisa Boissonneault and Robert and Debra Gallant, all of Saco.

Autumn Loretta Ouellette, born Dec. 7 to Jason Ouellette and Jamie Lantagne of Sanford. Grandparents are Deborah Howard of Sanford, James Lantagne of Biddeford and Cheryl Ouellette of Berwick.

Elyssa Rose Therrien, born Dec. 8 to Kevin and Jennifer (Demers) Therrien of Biddeford. Grandparents are George and Jackie Demers of Danielson, Connecticut, and Roger and Janice Therrien of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut.

Ryan John Nicoletti, born Dec. 8 to Jeff and Danielle (Wheaton) Nicoletti of Dayton. Grandparents are Brad and Edwina Wheaton of Millinocket and Richard and Helen Nicoletti of Berlin, New Hampshire.

Isabella Marie Legros, born Dec. 9 to Leona Legros of Biddeford. Grandparent is Linda Legros of Biddeford.

Brody Antonio Jensen Dube, born Dec. 11 to Tony and Jaclyn (McCurry) Dube of Biddeford. Grandparents are Timothy and Sheila McCurry and Rene and Denise Dube, all of Biddeford.

Emerson Olivia Roberts, born Dec. 14 to Bradford and Danielle (Hanson) Roberts of Lyman. Grandparents are Duane and Leslie Hanson of Hollis, Rick Roberts of Kennebunk and Jan Robert of Lyman.

Central Maine Medical Center

Bailey Grace Driscoll, born Oct. 27 to Mark and Abigayle Driscoll of Lewiston. Grandparents are Shirley Daniels of Portland, and Betty Robertson, Gail Daniels and David Daniels, all of Gorham.

Mid Coast Hospital

Sophie Hanna Goyette, born Dec. 15 to Abigail Marie (Smith) and Christopher Jacob Goyette Sr. of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Dessie McCarthy and Donald Goyette Jr. of Pepperell, Massachusetts, and the late Johanna Smith. Great-grandparents are Sue and John Linkel of Bowdoinham.

Violet Ellen Wells, born Dec. 19 to Joel William and Natalie Faith (Brooks) Wells of Litchfield. Grandparents are Ronald Brooks II and Kareen Brooks of New York and Brian and Tammy Wells of Maine.

