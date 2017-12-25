While I have no expertise in traffic pattern design and no vested interest in how Wiscasset solves its problem, I would strongly encourage readers to read Colin Woodard’s “The Lobster Coast,” particularly the final chapter.

He eloquently discusses the issues of cultural changes in Maine through the years, beginning with the first European settlers.

Published in 2004, his observations are as accurate today as they were then. While it can be said that nothing is as permanent as change, we can still channel that change for the benefit of our citizens, economy and the environment.

Charlie LeRoyer

Searsmont

