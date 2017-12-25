ARLINGTON, Texas — Now that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott knows how the other half lives in the NFL, he can see where it was easy to think every season would be like his remarkable rookie year.

Missing the playoffs just wasn’t much of a thought after an NFC-best 13 wins – until the Cowboys lost a postseason elimination game to Seattle and suddenly have only a winning record to play for going into the season finale Sunday at Philadelphia.

“It makes me respect this league, the game, the preparation and everything it takes to be great in this league so much more,” Prescott said after Sunday’s 21-12 loss to the Seahawks.

“Having a first year like I did, I think you almost want to take things for granted. And then you come in the second year and a lot of things go against you and it’s tough.”

On the field and off, Prescott went on to say – an acknowledgment that running back and fellow rookie star Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations was high on the list of what went wrong for Dallas (8-7).

Elliott returned against the Seahawks but many of the things that plagued Prescott without him continued. Prescott made poor decisions and poor throws, things he mostly avoided while setting an NFL rookie record for passer rating last season.

And since it was in such a high-stakes game, the bad overthrow to Elliott that resulted in Justin Coleman’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown was magnified.

The throw behind Dez Bryant that went through the drop-prone receiver’s hands for the second pick was another example of how critical mistakes have replaced the clutch moments of a year earlier.

“I think as much as anything else it was the turnovers,” Coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s done such a good job taking care of the football throughout his career, and that’s not an easy thing for a young quarterback to do.”

Tony Romo, the franchise passing leader, conceded the job to Prescott last year when Romo was ready to return from a preseason back injury and the Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

Then Romo retired to the broadcast booth when the season ended.

Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager, is all in with Prescott despite a big increase in interceptions (13 compared to four last season, with four returned for touchdowns).

The Seattle loss was the second time in six games the Dallas offense didn’t score a touchdown, all the more alarming with Elliott back.

“I’m excited about our future with Dak at quarterback,” Jones said.

“I’m extremely excited about our future. We’ve just got to get it done better.”

JAGUARS: Receiver Jaelen Strong tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at San Francisco and said on Instagram, “this lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback.”

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 44-33 loss. It was his debut with the team.

The Jaguars (10-5) claimed Strong off waivers from Houston early in the season, and he spent the previous five weeks on the practice squad before getting called up because of injuries. His first reception went for a 5-yard score but he was hurt late in the game.

Jacksonville already has Allen Robinson (knee) and Rashad Greene (back) on season-ending injured reserve. Allen Hurns missed his sixth consecutive game because of a high-ankle sprain and its leading receiver, Marqise Lee, sat out Sunday with an ankle injury.

