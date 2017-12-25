Seven games will be played daily Tuesday through Thursday, with a smaller schedule Friday.

The Red Claws Christmas Showcase will offer plenty of varsity basketball at the Portland Expo over holiday week.

The schedule runs Tuesday through Friday, with seven games a day for the first three days and an abbreviated schedule Friday. Rather than being a tournament with a championship game, the 25-game schedule is a combination of mostly exhibition boys’ and girls’ games, sprinkled with a few regular-season contests and a couple subvarsity games.

Admission for an all-day ticket, with the ability to come and go, is $5 for adults, and $3 for students and seniors. Proceeds benefit the Portland High boys’ and girls’ basketball boosters.

Tuesday through Thursday, the schedule begins at 11:30 a.m., with the last game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

Friday has three subvarsity games between Deering and Portland, and a noon varsity exhibition between the Portland boys and LaSalle Academy of Providence, Rhode Island.

Tuesday’s action is highlighted by a 4 p.m. boys’ game between defending Class AA South champion South Portland and Biddeford, a Class A team; and a 7 p.m. girls’ game between Portland and Greely.

On Wednesday, Class B Yarmouth will try to upset a quality Class AA Cheverus boys’ team in a 5:30 p.m. exhibition game. At 7, old rivals Class A Falmouth and Class B Cape Elizabeth will play a game that counts in the regular-season standings.

Thursday features two showdowns of city schools in regular-season games. The Portland and Deering girls tip off at 7 p.m., followed by those schools in a boys’ matchup.

The Portland boys also will play at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against Hollis-Brookline of New Hampshire.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.