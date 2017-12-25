MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A star of the reality TV series “The Real Housewives of New York City” apologized Sunday after she was arrested in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show Luann de Lesseps, 52, was booked Sunday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions,” said De Lesseps, of Sag Harbor, New York, who is now separated from Tom D’Agostino Jr., whom she married on New Year’s Eve.

She is committed to a “transformative and hopeful 2018.”

