As Americans wrestle for political (tribal?) control of our congressional bodies, health care mandates and corporate tax rates, a more urgent drama unfolds halfway around the world in southern Bangladesh, where the Muslim Rohingya minority is being systematically eradicated by the ruling militia.

I’m embarrassed to say that I don’t know anything about the origins of this conflict, the geography or political history of the region, nor even how a Buddhist can, with a straight face, slaughter his fellow man. But I know enough to say America needs to aggressively step into this situation and end the Rohingya genocide or risk staining our national conscience forever. So please, call your senators! Call your representative! Call the White House! Simply say, “The United States needs to intervene to help the Rohingya.”

It’s genocide. And it’s happening. And we need to stop it.

Bradley Smith

Cumberland

