FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There are days when Bill Belichick is willing to expand on a topic. There are days when he is not.

When it comes to the New England Patriots signing linebacker James Harrison, it was the latter on Wednesday.

The Patriots coach wasn’t willing to giving much insight into the acquisition of Harrison or talk in depth about anything regarding the 15-year veteran and former All-Pro.

“He’s played outside linebacker for the (Pittsburgh) Steelers,” Belichick said when asked about the signing. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Based on what Harrison did with the Steelers will be there any carryover with the Patriots defensive system?

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “We’ll start working with him and see where it goes.”

How about Harrison’s career? He’s a very accomplished player.

Belichick: “Good.”

When adding Harrison to the roster, does the team factor in his experience?

“Yeah, we can’t control any of that,” Belichick said.

Harrison has a lot of experience playing against the Patriots (eight games in his career). Does that familiarity factor into the team’s choice to bring him in?

“Every player is different,” Belichick said.

Some people are saying that the Patriots signed Harrison so he could provide intel on the Steelers. Does Belichick take any stock in that?

“We’re playing the Jets this week,” Belichick said. “I don’t really know what that has to do with it. Maybe I’m missing something, I don’t know.”

With the Harrison signing, it seems like people are looking ahead to a possible Patriots-Steelers playoff game.

Belichick: “Well, we play the Jets this week, so.”

DION LEWIS had the best game of his NFL career last weekend. On Wednesday, the effort earned the running back AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

This is the second time this season that Lewis has earned a player of the week nod. He was also named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kick for a touchdown in Denver in Week 10. This week’s accolade was also deserved.

Lewis finished with a career-high 129 rushing yards on a career-high 24 rushing attempts. He added two touchdowns – one on the ground and one via pass – against the Buffalo Bills. Lewis currently has a career-high 803 rushing yards to go with a career-best five rushing touchdowns. The back is currently third in the NFL in yards per carry (5.2), eighth in all-purpose yards (1,547) and third in yards per kick return (24.8).

If Lewis keeps up his pace, he will become the fifth player in Patriots franchise history to average at least 5 yards per carry (minimum 100 attempts).

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.