Because of an on-going storm drain repair and maintenance project in Portland, the trailhead at Hillcrest Avenue leading to the Fore River Sanctuary will be closed until February, the city of Portland said Wednesday.

Portland Trail’s Fore River Sanctuary Trail system can still be accessed at the end of Rowe Avenue.

