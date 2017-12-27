One of the men indicted by federal authorities for alleged public assistance fraud at a Portland halal market was arrested Wednesday for violating his bail conditions as he awaited trial, court records show.

Abdulkareem Daham, then 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury in April, and charged with perpetrating a scheme to defraud the government of tens of thousands of dollars by using the store’s status as a federally approved vendor for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

As part of his conditions of remaining free on bail while the charges are pending, Daham was ordered not to ingest marijuana, even if he was doing so under the direction of a doctor.

According to court papers, Daham signed statements six times from September to December saying he had smoked marijuana, and a subsequent drug test showed marijuana was in his system.

Daham also failed to attend weekly counseling sessions required by his probation officer.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 21, and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Daham’s co-defendant and brother, Ali Ratib Daham, pleaded guilty in November to charges, and is awaiting sentencing.

The indictments followed an investigation into transactions at his business, the Ahram Halal Market on Forest Avenue, near Woodfords Corner.

The market’s inventory included breads, fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and canned goods. It also sold phone cards, over-the-counter medications, household items and hookah products, and was popular with immigrants.

Investigators with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services became suspicious when they noticed Daham’s business was processing an unusually high volume of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps.

They also discovered that the average food stamp transaction at Daham’s market was $85, much higher than the Hannaford supermarket on Forest Avenue, a much bigger store that averaged only $33 per transaction during the period in question.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.