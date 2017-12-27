NEW ORLEANS — Rajon Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in just 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Wednesday night.

DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won three straight.

Currently sitting on the edge of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Pelicans entered their current three-game homestand looking to string together some victories against teams that have struggled on the road.

They got off to a solid start against Brooklyn, leading by as many as 16 in the first quarter, 23 in the second and 33 in the third.

THUNDER 124, RAPTORS 107: Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and host Oklahoma City held off Toronto.

Paul George scored 33 points – going 7 of 10 from 3-point range – and Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 18 points each for Oklahoma City, which has won six straight and is 12-3 in December.

The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead.

HAWKS 113, WIZARDS 99: Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 and Atlanta won consecutive games for the first time this season with a win over Washington in Atlanta.

The Wizards were coming off their best win of the season, a high-energy 111-103 victory at Boston on Monday, but they have been unable to shake a reputation for playing down to the competition.

Marco Belinelli scored 19 points in 20 minutes for Atlanta, the NBA’s worst team at 9-25.

MAVERICKS 98, PACERS 94: Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left and Dallas snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 98-94 victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

BULLS 92, KNICKS 87: Kris Dunn scored 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and surging Chicago rallied at home to beat New York.

Chicago trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but shut down New York down the stretch of its ninth win in 11 games. The Knicks managed just three points in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Lauri Markkanen scored 12 points for the Bulls, and Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez had 11 points apiece.

Holiday also made three of Chicago’s 10 3-pointers in 28 attempts, compared to a 4-for-23 performance from beyond the arc for New York.

NOTES

PISTONS: Point guard Reggie Jackson is out for at least six with a sprained right ankle.

Jackson was injured after making a jump pass and landing awkwardly Tuesday in a win over Indiana. He is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Jackson was limited to 52 games last season, largely due to a knee injury.

