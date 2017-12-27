FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Bryce Petty remains the New York Jets’ starting quarterback, and will be under center against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Christian Hackenberg will be the backup, but Coach Todd Bowles has not ruled out the second-year quarterback’s seeing his first action in a regular-season game.

Bowles said “we’ll see” when asked if Hackenberg will see any playing time, or if the two quarterbacks might split time on Sunday.

• Jets starting right guard Brian Winters was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday with an abdominal injury.

GIANTS: A day after Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins referred to him as a cancer, cornerback Eli Apple was suspended for the season finale against Washington.

“We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” interim general manager Kevin Abrams said.

RAMS: Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald won’t play in the team’s season finale against San Francisco.

Coach Sean McVay also said Wednesday that he’ll rest left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan.

CHIEFS: First-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut at quarterback in an otherwise meaningless game against Denver on Sunday.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that the former Texas Tech star would start in Denver after the Chiefs locked up the AFC West with a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins last weekend.

VIKINGS: Quarterback Sam Bradford could return to practice next week as he recovers from a knee injury from Week 1.

Bradford has been out since a brief return in Week 5 against Chicago. Bradford was taken out at halftime and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

BROWNS: Hue Jackson doesn’t think the losing will include his job.

Cleveland’s beleaguered coach, who takes a 0-15 mark this season and 1-30 record over two years into Sunday’s finale at Pittsburgh, said Wednesday he has no doubt owner Jimmy Haslam will keep his word and keep him around in 2018.

