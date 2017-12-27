NEW YORK — Drake Kulick fought for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game and Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the frigid Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game bowl losing streak.

The Hawkeyes (8-5) used their first sack of the game late in the fourth to spark the winning drive. Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson hit Darius Wade, and Parker Hesse recovered a fumble at the BC 45.

Nate Stanley’s pass to Nate Wieting on a rollout was ruled a touchdown until a review showed the tight end was down at the 1. No worries. Kulick got the call over 1,000-yard rusher Akrum Wadley and barged through for the go-ahead score. The smattering of Iowa fans went wild and Josh Jackson gave them reason to stay on their feet when he sealed the win with an interception.

Boston College (7-6) had nothing on its final drive and that ended an otherwise miserable day at Yankee Stadium. The kickoff temperature was 23 degrees and a wind chill made it feel like 12. The frozen stadium turf forced players to change from cleats to sneakers to get some grip and the most common huddle was the one around the sideline heaters.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: James Blackman threw three of his Independence Bowl-record four touchdown passes to Auden Tate and Florida State beat Southern Mississippi 42-13 on Wednesday at Shreveport, Louisiana.

Florida State (7-6) avoided its first losing season since 1976. Cam Akers led Florida State with 94 yards rushing, and Jacques Patrick added 61 yards. Blackman completed 18 of 26 passes for 233 yards.

Southern Miss (8-5) was led by Ito Smith, who ran for 92 yards.

OKLAHOMA: Baker Mayfield skipped the trip to Disneyland with his teammates because he was not feeling well.

Coach Lincoln Riley said the Heisman Trophy winner was under the weather, but was at practice Wednesday. No. 2 Oklahoma faces No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

AUBURN: Injured running back Kamryn Pettway didn’t travel with the team and won’t play in the Peach Bowl. The seventh-ranked Tigers face No. 10 UCF on Monday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) VILLANOVA 103, DEPAUL 85: Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 17 points and six assists, and Villanova (13-0, 1-0 Big East) made it look easy with a win over DePaul (7-6, 0-1) at Chicago.

The Wildcats gave Coach Jay Wright his 399th victory in 17 seasons at Villanova.

(6) XAVIER 91, MARQUETTE 87: Trevon Blueitt had 23 points, J.P. Macura scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and Xavier (13-1) beat Marquette (9-4) to survive a road test in its Big East opener.

