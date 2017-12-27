Whitfield Steele scored the first goal of his career and Portland/Deering rallied to beat York 4-3 in a boys’ hockey game Wednesday evening at William B. Troubh Ice Arena.

Joseph Herboldsheimer scored with 2:38 left in the third period for Portland/Deering (3-1) to send the game to overtime. York (3-2) had taken a 3-2 lead on a goal by Spencer Pickett earlier in the period.

Cam King and Donnie Tocci also scored for Portland..

MT. ARARAT 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Sam Alexander and Noah Austin each had a pair of goals as the Eagles (2-2) beat the Rams (0-3) at Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford. Nick Austin added a goal and an assist for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, SCARBOROUGH 3: Sophia Venditti scored the winner from Koto Yamada with 3:36 to play as the Capers (4-3) scored three consecutive goals in the third period to rally past the Red Storm (2-6) at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Laura Baginski started the third-period rally with 6:21 left and Nicolette Coupe tied with 56 seconds later. Scarborough had taken a 3-1 lead on consecutive goals by Logan Bruns.

Carrie Timpson scored in the first period to give Scarborough a 1-0 lead. Yamada scored 1:30 later to tie it.

PORTLAND 4, YORK 1: Lucy Howe had a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs (5-3) to a win over the Wildcats (3-4) at the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Emily Demers had a goal and two assists for Portland/Deering, Olivia Ives also scored and Caroline Lerch had three assists.

Sophie Santamaria scored for York/Traip.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 62, LAWRENCE 49: Sam Sharpe scored 20 points to spark the Dragons (5-0) past the Bulldogs (2-3) in Fairfield.

Noah Cox added 14 points for Brunswick, while Kyle Hanson had 12.

CAPE ELIZABETH 50, FALMOUTH 41: Finn Bowe had 20 points, including 8 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter, as the Capers (4-1) beat the Yachtsmen (3-3) at the Portland Expo.

Sam Manganello led Falmouth with 12 points, Alex Marcotte added 11, including three from behind the arc.

CAMDEN HILLS 70, GARDINER 66: Noah Heidorn scored 14 of his 27 points in the first half as the Windjammers (2-3) took an 11-point lead and held on to beat the Tigers (3-2) at Rockport.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 37, LAWRENCE 31: Marley Groat hit a game-tying 3-pointer with two minutes to play, and Charlotte MacMillan scored on a layup after a steal on the following possession to give the Dragons (5-0) the lead for good in a win over the Bulldogs (2-3) in Brunswick.

Sabrina Armstrong had 13 points, while Groat added 10 for the Dragons.

