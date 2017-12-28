Remaining vendors hope the downtown’s Public Market House won’t be out of spirits.

Bow Street Beverage is leaving its spot in Portland’s Public Market House for a new space on Forest Avenue.

The new location, at 495 Forest Ave., is near several other craft beer store destinations. Friendly Discount Beverage, RSVP and Bier Cellar are all within 2 miles of one another on Forest Avenue. The stores line the route that leads from downtown Portland to breweries like Allagash, Foundation and Geary’s in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

A new Bow Street sign hangs outside the Forest Avenue location and the shelves have been stocked with some products. An employee at the Public Market House said Tuesday the Forest Avenue location should open in early January. The store will be able to sell beer and wine while it waits for a Jan. 17 hearing with the city and the state Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations to relocate its liquor license.

Bow Street’s departure will likely lead to a significant renovation at the Market House, a building on Monument Square that houses a community kitchen and about 12 permanent vendors of food and beverages.

Joe Jerome – one of the founders of Kamasouptra, which manages the Market House – said he would like to keep a retail craft beer and wine shop there. But Jerome also envisions a renovation that would add restaurant seating and more bathrooms.

“I really want to keep that store as a retail store. It’s not like other spaces (in the Market House) where we try to do something new. This store is more the heart and soul of the market,” Jerome said.

Jerome said he has been talking to wine and mead companies to see if they are interested in taking over the space. He said the spot would be ideal for a newcomer in the craft beer and wine business because of the technical support provided at the Market House.

“There’s a learning curve of bookkeeping and we are excited to help somebody out with that kind of thing,” Jerome said.

James Patrick can be contacted at 791-6382 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @mesofunblog

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.