Terion Moss scored 18 points, sparking a big third-quarter surge, as Portland remained unbeaten in Class AA North with a 53-34 victory over Deering on Thursday night at the Portland Expo.
The Bulldogs, leading by six at the half, out-scored Deering 17-4 in the third, with Moss scoring eight points. Portland scored the first seven points of the quarter.
The Bulldogs are now 5-0, while Deering dropped to 3-1. The Rams were led by Ben Onek with 15 points.
Simon Chadbourne added 12 for Portland.
This story will be updated.