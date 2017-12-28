Terion Moss scored 18 points, sparking a big third-quarter surge, as Portland remained unbeaten in Class AA North with a 53-34 victory over Deering on Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

The Bulldogs, leading by six at the half, out-scored Deering 17-4 in the third, with Moss scoring eight points. Portland scored the first seven points of the quarter.

The Bulldogs are now 5-0, while Deering dropped to 3-1. The Rams were led by Ben Onek with 15 points.

Simon Chadbourne added 12 for Portland.

This story will be updated.

