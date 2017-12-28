ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A former Miss America whose appearance and sex life were ridiculed in emails sent by officials of the Miss America Organization says the group’s request to enlist former pageant winners in the search for new leaders is “laughable” and insulting.

Mallory Hagan said Thursday that the offer made Wednesday by remaining members of the group’s board is insulting to anyone who ever competed or volunteered in the pageant.

She and other former Miss Americas are renewing their call for the entire board to step down. The CEO, president and board chairman resigned Saturday.

“The statement from the remaining Miss America Board of Directors is an insult to every Miss America and volunteer’s intelligence,” she said. “Implying that the complicit members of the current board will now choose the new leadership for the forward movement of the Miss America Organization is laughable.

“I will not stop until Miss America is led by the people who embody the morals and values that the organization holds dear,” Hagan said. “Whether they knew about these emails or not only confirms their inability to effectively lead this multi-million dollar nonprofit. If they truly care about the forward movement of the MAO, they should all step aside. Period.”

Hagan started a petition Wednesday on change.org seeking the removal of all remaining Miss America board members that had garnered thousands of signatures within 24 hours.

The board said Wednesday it wants former Miss Americas to help in the search for new leadership, asking the groups to nominate people to serve on a search committee.

