A 50-year-old Gardiner man was reported by Gardiner police to be in fair condition Thursday, a day after he was stabbed in the leg in his Winter Street home.

Few other details were available.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation, and we are actively looking for the suspect,” Gardiner police Officer Marcus Niedner said Thursday via email. “There is no need for the general public to be concerned as this was an isolated incident and the suspect was from out of state.”

The stabbing was reported to Gardiner police at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Niedner said that because it is an ongoing investigation, he could not provide a name or other information about the suspect immediately or the location of the victim.

